It’s time! The J-14 Icon Awards are back for 2021 and fans can nominate their favorite celebs.

The annual star-studded event will honor this past year’s biggest stars, movies, actresses, movies and more! And, the J-14 readers are completely in charge of who gets nominated this year across all 27 categories. From Friday, October 29, until Sunday, November 7, you have the chance to nominate all your favorite stars by filling out the form below.

Once all the nominations are in, J-14 will compile a list so fans can vote for the winners. All 2021 J-14 Icon Award winners will be announced in the March 2022 issue, which hits stands on Friday, January 7. Check out the full list of categories below — which includes: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Instagrammer, Iconic Youtuber, Iconic TikToker, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist , Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

Make sure to nominate your favorites!

In case you missed it, the 2020 Icon Award winners were full of huge names, like Harry Styles (who won in four separate categories), Addison Rae, Zendaya (who won three awards), Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Cole Sprouse, Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Charli D’Amelio, among others.

Niall, for his part, won alongside Ashe for Iconic Collaboration with their duet, “Moral of the Story.” This year, he released a new track with Anne-Marie, called “Our Song.” Could the Irish crooner be victorious in this category once again?

When it comes to Iconic TikToker, Charli came out victorious last year. But will she be able to keep her title? As fans know, the Connecticut native has accomplished so much over the last year, so she’s not just an internet star anymore. Charli, along with sister Dixie and her parents — Heidi and Marc D’Amelio — even became reality stars when The D’Amelio Show premiered via Hulu in September.

Of course, when we’re talking about internet stars, we have to mention Addison. But now that she’s starred in He’s All That and released her debut single “Obsessed,” she can totally take over any category in this year’s Icon Awards. Truly, anything is possible! So, be sure to nominate your favorites before Sunday, November 7, to ensure they’re in the running for the 2021 J-14 Icon Awards.

