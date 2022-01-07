Congratulations are in order! Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and more of your favorite stars were crowned 2021 J-14 Icon Awards winners.

Fans ended 2021 by voting for their favorite celebs across 27 categories to see who would be revealed as the best of the best in the March 2022 issue of J-14 — which is on stands now.

Categories included: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Instagrammer, Iconic Youtuber, Iconic TikToker, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist, Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

Harry, who has been killing it lately, won in six different categories, including Iconic Fandom, which he shared with former One Direction band members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The group may not be together as of now, but fans are still obsessed with 1D to this day. And the “Watermelon Sugar” singer still loves to talk about his time with the group.

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” Harry explained while chatting with Vogue in December 2020. “But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

Similarly, Olivia totally took over Hollywood throughout 2021. With a debut album under her belt, a successful TV show and upcoming tour, it’s no surprise that she also had a big number of wins under her belt in the Icon Awards, taking over three different categories. After releasing her first-ever single “Drivers License” in January 2021, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s fame level continued to rise. Now, she’s arguably one of the most well-known names in the music industry.

“I’ve only ever seen myself as a songwriter,” Olivia told The Los Angeles Times in December 2021. “I remember the first time an article said, ‘Olivia Rodrigo is the next big pop star’ — I was like, There are so many things that go along with ‘pop star’ that I never thought I’d be. But I’ll take it.”

