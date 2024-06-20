Guess who’s back? J-14 is making a comeback, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! After a short break, we’re super excited to announce that J-14 Magazine‘s print issue will be hitting racks again this August 2024! It’s been quite a journey, and we’re eager to reconnect with all our incredible readers who’ve made J-14 a must-read during their teen years.

But here’s the best part: we want YOU to join us in this comeback! Your voices have always been at the heart of J-14, and now, more than ever, we need your input to shape our magazine. That’s why we’re relaunching the once-iconic “Who Wore It Better?” section!

We’ve created a fun poll where you get to choose between two stars who wore the exact same (or similar) outfits. Your vote will help us bring back the J-14 you love and ensure that your interests are front and center in every issue.

Taking this poll isn’t just helping us bring back the J-14 you love – it’s ensuring that your interests are front and center in every issue. Your feedback means the world to us as we work to make J-14 the ultimate destination for teen entertainment, fashion, and pop culture.

So, what are you waiting for? Click the link below to take the poll and have your say. Share it with your friends, shout it out on social media, and let’s make this August 2024 issue of J-14 one to remember!

Take the poll here:

Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to our big return. Thank you for your incredible support – we can’t wait to embark on this exciting new chapter with you!

