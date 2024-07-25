J-14 posters are SOOOO back! After a brief hiatus, we’re thrilled to announce the return of J-14 Magazine‘s print issue, coming back to racks this August 2024. And now’s your chance to get one before they sell out — as our presale link just went live!

It’s been an exciting journey for us, and we’re eager to reconnect with our dedicated readers who’ve made J-14 a staple of their teen years.

Are you nostalgic for the iconic trends of the 2010s? Do you want to see exclusive interviews with your favorite celebrities? Check in on some of your former teen star crushes? Well, look no further than this upcoming J-14 issue, which also includes quizzes, horoscopes and a brand new millennial section for all those who grew up in the Y2K era (J-24 to J34 girlies, rise!).

So, make your 14-year-old self proud! Now, you don’t have to beg a parent to buy one on the grocery store line. Also, imagine how iconic reading a J-14 magazine would look like in the big year of 2024 … The drama … The mystique … The It-Girl energy …

Preorder your copy of J-14 now:

Preorder: J-14 – Celebs Confess!: Exclusive Interviews, How Zendaya Cured Her Acne, Sabrina Carpenter's Eras Tour Makeup, 5 Tips To Win Harry Styles Heart, 2000s Icons, 11 Posters, 10 Quizzes & More!

