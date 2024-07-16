As speculation mounts over the possibility of a live-action adaptation of Disney’s beloved Tangled, we decided to turn to our readers for their input on casting choices. In a recent J-14 poll, fans enthusiastically voiced their preferences for who should bring Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, and other iconic characters to life on the big screen. Keep reading for the results!

In case you need a refresher, Tangled enchanted audiences in 2010 with Mandy Moore voicing the spirited Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as the charming Flynn Rider. Fast forward to August 2023, and the rumor mill went into overdrive with reports hinting that casting discussions might finally be underway.

Our poll, which garnered enthusiastic participation from fans of all ages, revealed a diverse range of suggestions. From established actors to rising stars, the options reflected both the timeless appeal of the characters and the evolving landscape of Hollywood talent.

Among the top contenders for Rapunzel, fan favorites included Sabrina Carpenter, Meg Donnelly and Florence Pugh — all successful blonde actresses who may or may not have been the unanimous choice for the long-tressed princess.

Speaking to Bustle in June 2024, Mandy herself revealed that if she had the power to cast an actress in the role of Rapunzel, she would pick Sabrina. “I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something,” she said of the “Espresso” singer. “She looks like a Disney princess in real life.”

Mandy went on to add that she could potentially play the role of Mother Gothel in the film, before pitching a song that she and Sabrina could sing together.

She added: “Maybe I could be Rapunzel’s mom. Let’s have a real mother-daughter duet, and have someone write an original song so we can talk about our differences and how hard it is to be a young person in this world.”

Similarly, for the charismatic Flynn Ryder, names such as Zayn Malik and Milo Manheim emerged as popular choices. Fans highlighted their ability to capture the wit and charm of the character, essential traits that endeared Flynn Ryder to audiences worldwide.

As the speculation continues to swirl, with no official announcements yet from Disney, the enthusiasm generated by our poll serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Tangled and the anticipation surrounding its potential live-action adaptation.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover your casting choices for a live-action Tangled movie!

