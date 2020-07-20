Beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill has become one of the most recognizable YouTubers on the internet! The makeup artist and influencer has taken the world by storm with her pretty honest videos and seriously impressive tutorials over the years. With 6.3 million Instagram followers and 5.8 million YouTube subscribers, it’s safe to say that she’s been killing it since starting her channel in 2011.
Other than all things makeup and beauty, the one thing Jaclyn has come to be known for is her scandals and feuds with fellow internet stars and beauty brands. The 30-year-old is never afraid to clap back, call someone out or take to social media and throw shade. From Jeffree Star to Jackie Aina, Jaclyn has definitely had her fair share of drama over the years. If you’re looking for a definitive list of every scandal that the beauty guru’s has been involved in, J-14 has got you covered.
Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Jaclyn’s sandals and celebrity feuds.
