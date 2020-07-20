2019 Lipstick Launch

In June 2019, the internet star released her first line of lipsticks and quickly came under fire from fans when they found hairs, lumps and what appeared to be mold inside her products. At the time, she defended her makeup line and insisted that her products were completely safe to use in a YouTube video .

“The first thing that I want to address before anything else is the accusations that my lipsticks are expired, moldy or hazardous in any way, shape or form. I’m going to put up documents throughout this entire video so you guys can see the actual proof,” she said. “My lipsticks are not moldy. They are not hazardous. They are not contaminated. They are not unsafe for you in any way, shape or form. Every single ingredient in my lipstick is new, and it is FDA approved.”

The beauty guru explained in the vid that the lumps fans were seeing were just oxygen bubbles. As for the hairs, those apparently came from the cotton gloves that the factory workers wore while making the product.

Jaclyn also promised to give anyone who ran into these issues a full refund and a fresh lipstick. In an official statement obtained by Fox News a Jaclyn Cosmetics spokesperson said they believed “less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product.”

Jaclyn addressed the situation in a YouTube video at the time, and insisted that her products were completely safe to use. The makeup mogul also promised to give anyone who ran into these issues a full refund and a fresh lipstick. But when fans received the new products, they discovered the same problems — and something even worse. Get this— YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please found a piece of metal in one of her products. In the midst of the controversy, Jaclyn decided to delete her social media rather than address the situation, and fans were not happy about it.