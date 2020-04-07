Beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill is back and better than ever! After taking a major step back from “everything” her life following some “devastating” family news, the 29-year-old has returned to YouTube and even introduced her boyfriend Jordan Farnum to her five million subscribers for the first time.

On Monday, April 6, fans of the makeup mogul were shook when they saw a new video from Jaclyn had hit the web. In the 36-minute upload, she briefly addressed her social media hiatus before jumping into a fun Q&A featuring her brand new beau.

“This is kind of weird to be sitting here in this position right now. I haven’t been on YouTube in quite a minute. Now I have my boyfriend on my channel,” she said. “I wanted to do something lighthearted because everything going on in the world right now. There’s so much craziness, so much happening, so much devastation and I just felt like I need to get back on camera and have a good time.”

For those who don’t know, Jaclyn has been with Jordan for a little over a year an a half. She first posted on social media with the 26-year-old cook and recording artist just six months after she split with ex-husband Jon Hill back in May 2018, after nine years together. But her new man has been quite a mystery to her followers. Now, thanks to their new video, fans know everything they need to know about Jordan. From the sound of it, he’s exactly what she’s been looking for!

After introducing her BF, Jaclyn did acknowledge the drama going on in her personal life and said she’s still “not ready to talk about” it. Last month, the influencer admitted she’s not “emotionally” ready to open up about everything she has been through, but wanted her followers to know that she made the decision to make her “health” the number one priority in her life.

“For the past couple of years I’ve completely neglected ME. I’ve focused on people around me and my career but I’ve totally let myself go in the meantime. I am working with an amazing team right now to detox my body and get myself back to where I need to be,” she posted at the time.

Although she said there’s still a lot going on, Jaclyn wanted to “film something and connect” with fans so they could all “have fun” amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

