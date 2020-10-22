Sealed with a kiss! Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber seemingly made their rumored relationship official after they were spotted packing on the PDA while out in Los Angeles on October 20, 2020.

The pair shared a sweet smooch in the photos obtained by Just Jared as they ran errands around the city. The Kissing Booth alum sported a white tee with black running shorts and a blue hat while his other half opted for jeans and a tank top. They both wore face masks during their L.A. outing. The snaps show Jacob leaning in for a kiss, then adjusting the mask on his face as they continued to take the model’s dog for a walk.

The couple’s apparent confirmation comes weeks after they first sparked romance rumors while spotted out in September 2020. Since then, they’ve been seen out multiple times and Jacob even went on a vacation with Kaia and her family. Although neither of them have commented on the nature of their relationship, things seem to be seriously heating up between these two!

To celebrate their whirlwind relationship, J-14 decided to break down the entire thing from the beginning. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Jacob and Kaia’s relationship.

