Standing tall! Jacob Elordi is a scene-stealing presence on his projects, not only because of his talent but also because of his height!

Jacob, 24, previously revealed that he struggled with that part of his appearance and was nervous it would prevent him from getting roles.

“I used to be so sensitive about my height. Because when I first started acting, literally everybody would tell me that I’d never work because they wouldn’t be able to partner me with people, and they wouldn’t lift the camera up high enough,” the Euphoria star told GQ in July 2020. “I basically got told that I was too tall to be an actor. So to all of those people … nice.”

The Australia native found himself lying about how tall he actually was during auditions.

“So yeah, I was super nervous about telling people my height. I used to try and pass for 6’2 or 6’3 but I’m actually 6’5,” he noted at the time. “So online there’s all different kinds of numbers. I’ve just sold myself out. Just because people hear 6’5 and they go like ‘You’re a giant’ but if I stand next to someone who’s 6’3, the difference is tiny.”

Fans originally noticed how Jacob stood out in the role of Noah Flynn on The Kissing Booth in 2018. During filming, the 6’5 actor’s scenes with his 5’4 costar Joey King grabbed viewers’ attention and it wasn’t long before they sparked romance rumors.

That year, Joey, 22, admitted that their first kiss for the Netflix movie was a challenge because of their notable height difference.

“I remember the first time I had to kiss Jacob! That was crazy. I was so nervous. So Jacob and I were in our director’s office rehearsing the scene. He was like, ‘OK, we’re going to rehearse today, blah, blah, blah, and we’re going to rehearse this scene.’ I flip to the page and it’s our gazebo kiss, the super passionate, intense one,” the actress recalled to Seventeen in June 2018.

She continued: “I was like, ‘OMG! I just met this guy. I have to make out with this person in an office.’ He was nervous. I was nervous. It all worked out, but it was hilarious because I was in a small square office, trying to figure out how to run up to him and grab his face and kiss him. And, you know, he’s pretty tall. Figuring that out the first time was a bit challenging. I think we hit heads a couple of times.”

The pair dated until November 2018, then rumors surfaced that they had broken up. Joey and Jacob kept it professional for the sequels to their hit film, but both of them have moved on in their dating lives since then.

Joey has been linked to producer Steven Piet. Jacob, for his part, dated Zendaya for a few months in 2020. He later got together with Kaia Gerber in late 2020. The Deep Water star and the 5’9 model look like the perfect match and they seem to agree!

“Having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia, 20, shared with Vogue in May 2021.

Scroll through to see all the times the tall actor made a statement with his height:

