Sorry, you guys, Jacob Elordi, does not want you to talk about his body. Yep, the actor just admitted that it “really f**king bothered him” that people discussed his abs online after The Kissing Booth came out.

“At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body… It really f**king bothered me,” he told Mens Health in a new interview. “I don’t identify with that whatsoever. I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor. It was so much working out and I hated every second of it.”

The 23-year-old explained that while making the first Netflix movie, he “developed an intense fitness regimen” that required him to go to the gym seven days a week, twice a day.

“I trained extensively for the first film, because it said it in the script,” he continued. “I was so terribly nervous that I wouldn’t be what the script wanted me to be.”

Now, the star explained that puts his health first.

“[The Kissing Booth] was all about sculpting and making sure I had this figure that I thought the character needed,” he added. “Now, it’s more functional. I wanted to be a blank canvas and be more concerned with my health. I wanted to be able to walk and run with my grandkids when I’m 80-something, you know? It’s more about being functional as opposed to actual aesthetics. Let’s be honest — I have no interest in going to the beach and looking like The Rock.”

Jacob also spoke out about the sequel, which hit screens on July 24, 2020.

“I hope, with everything going on in the world, that the movie can give them some sort of reprieve for two hours,” he said. “I hope they get a smile and find a great amount of joy in watching the movie. That’s all I can really ask for.”

