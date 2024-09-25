We’re already so obsessed with Jade Thirlwall‘s solo music, and she only has two songs out!

The British singer has been dropping bop after bop since Little Mix announced their hiatus in 2022. From “Angel of My Dreams” to “Midnight Cowboy,” we’re loving her experimental, synth pop sound! So, when’s the album dropping?

Keep reading for everything we know about her debut solo album so far:

When Is Jade Thirlwall Releasing a Solo Album?

It’s unclear when Jade will be dropping her full solo project, but make no mistake — she’s absolutely working on it.

During an August 2024 interview with People Magazine, the songstress spoke about how her debut single “Angel of My Dreams” was the “perfect starting point” for her upcoming album.

“The album itself, it’s literally me experimenting and discovering what my sound is,” she explained to the outlet. “I thought it was cool to let the fans in on that experience. There’s songs that are a bit more straight-down-the-line pop-dance bangers, but then there are other songs like ‘Angel’ where they switch up in the middle of the song or take you to different places. I’ve had a lot of fun Frankenstein-ing songs together and changing genres in the songs because I only get one chance to do a first record, and I want it to sound a bit chaotic because that’s what it felt like being in the studio and trying to find my sound.”

Inside Jade Thirlwall’s Solo Album Tracklist

So far, Jade has released two songs from her album: “Angel of My Dreams” in July and “Midnight Cowboy” in September.

“‘Angel of My Dreams’ is about my love-hate relationship with the music industry, which I’ve been a part of for quite some time,” Jade explained to Billboard, following the single’s release. “I have a lot to say about that, good and bad. ‘Angel of My Dreams’ is like a love letter to the Industry and how obsessed I am with it and how much I love it, but with that comes some trials and tribulations.”

ICYMI, Jade rose to fame through her time in British girl band Little Mix after their formation on The X Factor in 2011, before they disbanded in 2022, following the departure of Jesy in 2020. All of the members are currently focusing on their solo careers.

