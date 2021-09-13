Loving it up! Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett proved that true love is real while walking the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, September 12.

The TikTok star-turned-musician wore a gray suit and went shirtless underneath the jacket. Jaden showing off his chest tattoos while posing for photos before his girlfriend joined him on the red carpet. Nessa opted for a black lace ensemble paired with platform boots. After posing together, the couple shared a smooch and looked lovingly into each other’s eyes.

The duo red carpet debut at the VMAs, comes months after making their relationship public. In June 2021, Jaden gushed over Nessa during a radio interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney. Before her single “Counting Crimes” made its debut on the station, the “Angels & Demons” crooner spoke positively about Nessa’s work as a songstress.

“As an artist, I’m very impressed and extremely excited to see Nessa shock the world,” the former Sway House member said. “And then as a boyfriend, I’m extremely proud and just grateful that I get to be her boyfriend.”

Romance rumors first started swirling between the pair after they released the single “La Di Die” in February 2021. They officially got together after Jaden split with ex-girlfriend Mads Lewis in March 2021. Before she started dating the “Think About Me” singer, Nessa dated TikTok star Josh Richards for nearly a year.

At the beginning of their relationship, the internet stars kept things under wraps but now, they’ve taken their relationship to the next level. Not only did they share a kiss at the VMAs red carpet, but both Jaden and Nessa have packed on the PDA all over social media.

“I’m really happy, man,” Jaden said in July 2021, while promoting his debut album, Tell Me About Tomorrow, on the Zach Sang Show. “She makes me want to be a better person. I don’t think you could ask for anything else.”

Later that same month, he uploaded a series of romantic snaps with the “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” songstress alongside a caption that read, “I’ve never loved anything as much as you. Whatever it took and whatever it takes, it’s worth it.”

Nessa commented on the post, writing, “Angel thank u for showing me what it’s like to feel loved.”

These two are truly the internet’s cutest couple, and their VMAs photos prove it! Scroll through our gallery to see Jaden and Nessa’s red carpet debut.

