Most unexpected couple ever? TikTok star Jaden Hossler and social media star Stassie Karanikolaou surprised fans everywhere after revealing that they’re dating in 2023. Keep reading to see details on their relationship timeline.

Speculation that Jaden and Stassie might be dating started after the two were photographed several times throughout November and December 2022. Additionally, a video was captured of them attending a Billie Eilish concert together in Los Angeles on December 17, 2022. Stassie then posted a TikTok with creator Carter Gregory, where fans speculated that she was wearing Jaden’s hat.

“Stassie and Jaden was not on my 2022 list of things that could happen… but here we are,” wrote one Twitter user. Another user simply wrote, “JADEN & STASSIE????????” Same.

On top of that, the pair were on a tropical vacation together in January 2023, and posted multiple TikToks of one another hinting at their romance. Jaden posted one video of himself lip synching the words, “Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry,” over and over again to Stassie. Another video that Stassie posted on the video platform was her lip synching the sentence: “If you want to make out with me just ask” to Jaden.

Plus, Jaden posted photos of the pair kissing on Instagram in February 2023 — so, there’s that.

Prior to dating rumors with Stassie, Jaden was linked to TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett until they broke up in March 2022. The two first confirmed their relationship back in June 2021, after Jaden referred to himself as Nessa’s boyfriend during a radio interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney.

“As an artist, I’m very impressed and extremely excited to see Nessa shock the world,” Jaden said at the time. “And then as a boyfriend, I’m extremely proud and just grateful that I get to be her boyfriend.”

Sadly, the lovebirds broke up a few months after they moved in together in the beginning of 2022. Following rumors that they split in April 2022, both Jaden and Nessa shared a joint statement via Instagram Stories announcing their breakup.

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health,” they wrote in May 2022. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jaden and Stassie’s relationship timeline.

