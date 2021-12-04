They’re not going anywhere! JAGMAC is here to stay with tons of plans for the future.

The musical group — comprised of siblings Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa and CJ Patalinghug — formed in 2014 and started their rise to fame. In 2018, they were named Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing and have since released two EPs — Right Back With You in September 2018 and Like a Band in July 2019.

“Being named NBT was such an honor and it opened up so many doors and opportunities for us along the way,” JAGMAC told J-14 exclusively in December 2021. “We were able to go on tour and perform in so many cities across the U.S. Along with that, we were able to perform at other amazing events — one of them being Arthur Ashe Kids Day.”

The family band kicked off their next era in October 2021 with the release of the track “We Found Love,” which was written during one of the group’s “recording trips to Miami.”

“We were inspired by the warm, tropical environment and the love we experienced from the people we met in this beautiful city,” they shared. “Now that things are slowly starting to open up again, we wanted to give our JAGMAC FAM a song that would help them feel good and start making new memories and beautiful experiences again.”

As JAGMAC has matured in the spotlight, their fans have grown up right alongside them.

“We are so thankful for the people who have stood by us since day one and have grown up with us along the way,” the siblings gushed. “We would definitely not be where we are today without the incredible support from our JAGMAC FAM. It’s really them who keep inspiring us and keep us going daily. We hope the music we continue will serve as a reminder to them that we’re on this journey together and to buckle up for the ride, because we’re just getting started.”

And yes, there’s an album in the works.

“This past year has been such a busy year for us when it comes to creating more content and writing/recording new music,” JAGMAC shared. “We are almost finished with our album and could not be more excited about it! This has been in the works for a long time now, and we can’t wait for people to finally hear it.”

As they continue to grow as a group — and a family — JAGMAC has tons of goals they want to accomplish in the future. Scroll through our gallery to see what the members are up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.