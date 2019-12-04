Did Jake cheat on Tana?

The internet pretty much lost it when Jake was spotted hanging out with his ex Erika Costell just weeks after his wedding to Tana. A fan snapped some photos of the former flames out to lunch together on August 18, and rumors quickly started spreading that he had cheated on his wife.

Especially after Tana caught wind of the rumors and completely shaded Jake on her Instagram Stories. Yep, she posted video of herself singing Ariana Grande‘s song, “Thank U, Next,” which is all about moving on from a man. She even changed some of the lyrics to apply to her own life.

“Thought I’d end up with Bella [Thorne], but it wasn’t a match. Wrote some songs about Hunter [Moreno], now I listen and laugh,” she sang. “Even actually got married, and for Jake I’m so thankful. Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex and I find out on Twitter.”

Yikes. And on August 20, Jake finally spoke out about the rumors.

“Wasn’t me,” he tweeted.

wasn’t me — Logan Pauls Brother (@jakepaul) August 20, 2019

Now, it’s possible that the YouTuber is referencing the song “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy. The song is all about making up excuses after being caught with another woman. It’s also possible that he’s genuinely denying that it was him in the photos at all — a possibility backed up by his older brother, Logan.

“Are we SURE that’s Jake… ?” Logan question on Twitter after the photos surfaced.

are we SURE that’s Jake… ? https://t.co/TqAbMFXpDE — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 19, 2019

Logan also talked about it in his “Impaulsive” Podcast.

“Someone was eating lunch with my brother’s ex-girlfriend, Erika Costell, and the whole internet is saying that it was Jake, but… are we sure?” he said as he zoomed in on the photo. “This looks like a deep fake.”

And in a video uploaded on August 22 called “I Got Caught Cheating on my Wife,” Jake told his side of the story once and for all.

“I think this is hilarious. Where do I even start with this conversation?” he said. “I think a good jumping off point is what my brother talked about on Twitter… That isn’t me. That’s not me. I will admit, that does look a lot like me and Erika, it does. It really does, and it’s such an unfortunate misconception to say the least.”

“I understand where everyone’s coming from. Everyone wants to have Tana‘s back, and I totally agree,” Jake continued. “However, I will say though, if that was me and Erika at that restaurant — if those pictures were actually of me — then I guess this would be my explanation, hypothetically. Maybe that guy was at a birthday party the night before, where he hadn’t seen his ex in over a year. Literally hadn’t even communicated with her in a year, they don’t even have each other’s phone numbers. Then randomly they see each other at a birthday party, and everything was cordial, and nice and friendly. But they haven’t talked in a year, so instead of talking at the birthday party, they decided to get lunch the next day. Even if all of that happened, I’m not saying that all of that happened but hypothetically speaking, if all of that were to happen, does it matter if someone who is married goes to lunch with their ex girlfriend to talk about things, and simmer down the negativity and to make things cordial? Does it matter, A? And B, is it any of your guys’ business? I will say this: Tana went to lunch with one of her exes, Bella, and no one wanted to say anything. People want certain people to fail or look stupid or position them in a certain way to make them look bad.”

But on November 18, the former flames were spotted hanging out again! And this time, Jake didn’t deny it.

Jake and Erika were spotted in San Diego together I’m so happy that this two are hanging out again I can’t wait to see what the future brings for these two ily❤️ @jakepaul @erikacostell pic.twitter.com/ycds5kk5Or — Demetra❤️ #WeWantJerika (@jerikaloves2) November 18, 2019

“Exes can be friends, right?” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Or just because ‘stans’ don’t like that and get butt hurt we’re not supposed to be?”

Previously, there was speculation that Jake was cheating on Tana after he was spotted cozying up to some other girls while on vacation in Ibiza. But he later explained in a YouTube video that he was only acting because he was filming a music video with them.

“Why can’t I just get some content with some pretty ladies?” he said. “I think Tana would be proud of me for interacting with these girls. I could be friends with girls.”