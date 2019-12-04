Since Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are two of the most popular YouTubers ever, the internet pretty much lost it when rumors hit the web that they were dating back in April. And since then, the two have been pretty much couple goals. They’re always hanging out, posting adorable PDA-filled pictures on social media, gushing over each other, vlogging together and having the cutest interactions. And get this, you guys — the couple even announced that they were engaged on June 23!

And on July 28, the lovebirds seemingly became husband and wife. But wait, are these two actually married or are they faking their relationship for some clout? We mean, we all know that they both love to do crazy things for some views, and it wouldn’t be the first time Jake played up a romance for his YouTube channel (remember Jerika?).

Well guys, we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and did some investigating, so let’s break it all down — shall we? Here’s everything we know about Jake and Tana’s relationship… Scroll through our gallery to uncover the truth about #Jana.

 

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.