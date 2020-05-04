YouTuber Jake Paul just threw some shade at his big bro Logan. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight the 23-year-old explained why sometimes he has “regrets” about being the younger Paul brothers.

“I try not to have any regrets, I have a tattoo that says ‘no regrets’,” the internet sensation said. Then added, “Maybe not being related to Logan Paul. He gets in all the controversies and then people hate me for it. And then they’re just like he’s the golden child, but I’m the younger one so they want to kick me down. When you think about it, and we don’t have to get into the details, but Logan is always the one who does worse s**t.”

But as for his own past scandals, the social media star said, “I think everything happens for a reason and you make mistakes so that you can grow and learn.”

Aside from dishing on his brother, Jake also shared his true feelings on the TikTok influencer houses after Thomas Petrou said he modeled the Hype House after Team 10.

“I think it’s great. I want everyone to succeed and I think when there’s a new wave of content creators coming up, and they’re doing well and pushing creative boundaries, I think it’s dope,” he explained. “As far as the Hype House, I just know how hard it is to keep something like that work [and] functioning smoothly because there’s so many people and egos and drama and business and you’re living with your best friends and it’s hard to communicate and at the end of the day, you’re in Hollywood, which makes everything ten times crazier. So, I wish them the best of luck and I think it’s cool, yes, that people are modeling stuff off the things that I’ve done.”

He also touched briefly on the Thomas and Daisy Keech Hype House drama that took the internet by storm in early April.

“I don’t know what happened,” he admitted. “I would just tell everyone involved in the situation to not go to the internet. You’ll always regret going to the internet and trying to expose people later. It just never ends well for anyone and it’s better to just keep your head down and keep ding you.”

