Jameela Jamil Slams A Hater Who Says Taylor Swift Is Not A ‘Powerful’ Woman

Actress Jameela Jamil will not stand for any hate against Taylor Swift! On Wednesday, April 22, The Good Place star took to social media and penned a heartfelt essay — alongside a photo of Taylor and other strong, famous women — explaining how females are often discredited in the media.

“When a woman steps up and speaks out, she’s taken out of context, compulsively overexposed, her tone is exaggerated by media to look hysterical and violent, her integrity is questioned and society tries to slander her into silence. Every single time,” she wrote on Twitter. She then added on Instagram, “This is a well oiled machine, the one we use to destroy a strong woman, amplify her tiniest errors, paint her in the most off putting and threatening light, in order to not only silence her, but to discourage others from speaking out too, for fear they too will be hunted and smeared. DO NOT LET THIS DISCOURAGE YOU. We cannot back down now. I’m going to keep going til I die, so you can see that I continue to live and work and thrive and then you can see that they cannot destroy you.”

Naturally, most of the comments on her posts were positive, but one person — who asked Jameela to remove Taylor from her post — caught the actress’ eye.

“But can we take Taylor Swift out of the context next to smart, powerful women,” the social media user wrote in a seemingly since-deleted comment, captured by fans. “Part of our power comes from honesty in our story and TS continually lies and mischaracterizes others.”

The 34-year-old quickly stood up for her friend and clapped back with, “Seems like you’ve been reading the patriarchal media, hun. You don’t know her. I do. I know what really happened.”

For those who don’t know, Jameela presented Taylor with the Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard’s Women In Music Awards back in December 2019. The “Lover” singer used her speech at the event as an opportunity to speak about her feud with music manager Scooter Braun and the “toxic male privilege” present in the music industry.

“Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced,” she claimed to the audience at the time, months after Scooter purchased the rights to her masters, which she announced in a lengthy Tumblr post. “I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it, though, and let me just say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying ‘but he’s always been nice to me’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their right to own their music.”

