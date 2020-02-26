Some fans are not happy with YouTuber James Charles. On Tuesday, February 25, the 20-year-old posted a since-deleted snapchat video imitating the popular Latinx TikTok character Rosa, made popular by AdamRayOkay — whose real name is Adam Martinez.

While he was driving, James attempted to copy the character for his own version of one of Rosa’s most popular videos. After he started to receive some social media backlash, the YouTuber took down the video.

Some fans had already captured the clip and reposted the deleted video to Twitter, where it quickly went viral. James came under fire from Twitter users who were upset upon watching his imitation of the character. Rosa fans were quick to slam the YouTuber and said his video was “racist.”

“I hope you know making fun of a Latinx accent like this is racist and that when the OG Rosa does it it’s not cause he is Latinx. Tired of his white a** profiting and making fun of POC,” one person wrote. Another added, “James Charles making a Rosa remake feels like cultural appropriation…”

A third said, “Rosa is a Mexican character played by a Mexican actor, exaggerating Mexican stereotypes. It’s not for James Charles to copy.”

For those who don’t know, Rosa first became popular on the video sharing app when Adam’s first video went viral in December 2019. Since then, he has garnered over 1.2 million TikTok followers. The character, Rosa, has become known for hilariously sharing all the details on everything in her life, from updates about her relationship status to classroom drama. Adam and Rosa have become celebrities across the app, and especially in the Latinx community.

Although some fans were upset, it seemed that Adam was not bothered by James’ Rosa video. After the clip went viral, he took to Twitter and wrote, “My videos are made to bring JOY to people all around the world. Let’s remember that and keep the positivity going!!!”

James responded back with, “Love [you].”

The beauty vlogger also took to his own social media and seemingly addressed the situation. Although he didn’t apologize, James acknowledged all the hate that he had been receiving on Twitter.

“I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it — but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad. I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes,” he wrote.

