James Charles Reveals He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver

On Thursday, February 27, James Charles alleged that an Uber driver “threatened” him and one of his employees during a work trip to Orlando, Florida. Immediately following the alleged incident, the YouTuber contacted the rideshare company via Twitter.

“Hi! One of your drivers in Orlando just called my employee & I dumba**es, b***hes, & threatened to hit us. Please contact me as soon as possible,” the 20-year-old wrote.

The internet star traveled to Florida for an appearance at the Playlist Live event and, according to his social media, the incident seemingly happened just after he landed in the city.

After seeing his Twitter post, Uber responded to James about the situation and wanted to connect with him immediately. James direct messaged the company to share his entire story. It wasn’t clear exactly what happened afterward.

“We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP,” the rideshare company wrote on Twitter.

James has yet to update his 4.8 million Twitter followers.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time a YouTube star had a negative experience with an Uber driver. In October 2019, fellow internet star Tana Mongeau claimed that she was almost killed by one.

The MTV star revealed, in a video, that she was leaving her ex-girlfriend’s birthday celebration when she ordered an Uber. However, at the same time, she requested a Lyft that she forgot to cancel. When both cars showed up, the Uber driver was not pleased. Things got even worse when the influencer realized that the license plate on the car wasn’t the same as the one it listed on her app, but she decided to get into it anyway.

During the car ride, the social media star claimed that she was super uncomfortable and that the driver was pretty rude to her. She also said that she had no phone service and that the driver missed multiple turns on purpose — for her, that was the last straw. As soon as she saw the first sign of civilization, Tana got out of the car. She ended up at a gas station, but unfortunately it was closed.

“We’re in the middle of nowhere, there’s not a car anywhere. The freeway’s empty. No one’s at the gas station and the lights are off. We’re standing at this locked door and we see that the Uber is turning around and coming back,” she said at the time. Tana updated her fans once she got home safely.

