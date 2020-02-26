YouTuber JayStation‘s internet career is over for now. The former vlogger — whose real name is Jason Ethier — recently told fans in a lengthy video that he would be “taking a break” from uploading anything new on the site. The 29-year-old’s announcement came just one month after he faked his ex-girlfriend Alexia Marano‘s death for views and subscribers. Just after Jason’s “Goodbye…” video was published, YouTube confirmed to Insider that they had demonetized his channel — which was not acknowledged in the farewell video.

“I’ve done a lot of stupid things for attention on YouTube,” Jason told viewers in the 13-minute clip. “I’m just really not proud of who I became. I really lost who I was as a person in pursuit of success.”

He continued, “I need to take a break. I just need to stop all social media. I just really need to take some time to figure out who I am.”

For those who don’t know, Jason’s “break” came in the wake of his latest controversy. In January 2020, he uploaded a video to his channel and claimed Alexia had passed away in a drunk driving accident. He later posted two more videos about her death, one where he visited her “roadside memorial” and another where he attempted to contact her using an Ouija board. However, Jason eventually deleted the three videos and revealed that he came up with the “prank” as a way to get more subscribers on the couple’s Dream Team YouTube channel. He also told viewers that Alexia was initially “okay” with the videos, but they have since broken up. He claimed that after their breakup, she had reported him to the police for allegedly assaulting her with a weapon and he was in “serious trouble” with the law.

On Monday, February 3, the Toronto police released a statement that said Jason had been arrest and was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Two days later, he went on an Instagram Stories rant and told followers that he was not going to apologize for his “stunt” with Alexia.

“It would have been completely obvious it was a skit once you guys saw what was going to happen,” he explained in the since-expired clips. “I’m not profiting off of nobody’s death…I’m not really apologizing for what I did anyway.”

Jason did not address the arrest in the since-expired videos. According to the police, Jason is set to appear in court in Toronto on March 16, 2020.

