Some social media users are not happy with beauty vlogger Jeffree Star. On Tuesday, January 14, the internet star and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics announced that in order to make room for new products coming this year, he would be discontinuing two fan-favorite eyeshadow palettes — Thirsty and Alien.

“Good morning everyone… Yes the rumors are true,” he wrote on Twitter. “[Jeffree Star Cosmetics] is discontinuing the Thirsty & Alien eyeshadow palettes! Time to make room for all the new s**t dropping in 2020!”

As fans know, the Thirsty palette — which launched as a part of the summer 2018 collection — included 15 different shades and included more “neutral” colors compared to Jeffree’s signature bold colors. The Alien palette was released with the holiday 2018 items and included 18 different eyeshadows packaged inside a pink alien head.

Fans were quick to voice their frustrations with Jeffree after he posted the announcement. Many were upset over the discontinuation of two “iconic” palettes.

“I’m disgusted by this honestly. These were my 2 most used palettes and now I won’t be able to buy them ever again,” one unhappy Twitter user replied. “Poor decision because you’ll lose money especially since they’re your more ‘neutral’ palettes for work environment. So much for palettes being permanent, sad day!!”

Another fan added, “The Alien Palette was in the top 5 for best JSC eyeshadow palettes. It was the only thing I was looking forward to as I was going to order it for my birthday whenever it got restocked. 2020 sucks already and everything is dead.”

While some loyal followers were visibly upset with this news, others were excited for the new products to come.

“So glad I got them before they left. [They] will be missed but really looking forward to new products,” one fan wrote. Another said, “I am sad for the discontinuation of both palettes because they’re both iconic! But at the same time, I am so excited to see what you have in store for us in 2020!”

The palettes have already been taken down from the Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Morphe and Beauty Bay websites.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.