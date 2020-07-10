A few days after Jeffree Star resurfaced on social media following the Tati Westbrook, James Charles and Shane Dawson drama, the makeup mogul dropped brand new Jeffree Star Cosmetics products. Yep, the YouTuber’s brand took to Instagram and announced that their “Velour Lip Liners are back and more luxurious than ever” with a brand new formula. The post also said these liners would be available for purchase on Friday, July 10.

As fans know, after days of staying silent, the 34-year-old reemerged online in a series of photos with Blac Chyna posted to Instagram on Tuesday, July 7.

“Foreign sitting in six digits how we ride around,” she captioned the glamorous snaps.

For those who missed it, these photos came a few days after Tati posted a tell-all video on June 30, 2020, claiming that Shane and Jeffree “coerced and manipulated” her into turning on James. Back in May 2019, Tati shook the entire web when she posted a video called “Bye Sister” where she accused the beauty vlogger of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person, after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

Tati explained in the video that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” the YouTuber said.

Previously, Shane denied his and Jeffree’s involvement in the James drama with a since-deleted note to fans announcing his departure from the beauty community.

“So did I ‘plan’ dramageddon? Are you SERIOUS? NO,” the influencer wrote at the time. “Do I think James is THE DEVIL? No. Do I think he was a young, egocentric, power-hungry guru who needed to be served a slice of humble pie in the size of the f**King Empire State Building? YES. Has he grown as a person since then? It really seems like it! And that’s AMAZING.”

After Tati’s video was uploaded, Shane claimed that all of Tati’s statements were “lies.” His YouTube channel has since been demonetized and Morphe and Target have seemingly removed his products from their stores. Jeffree has yet to publicly speak out about the allegations or post on his own social media.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.