Beauty vlogger Jeffree Star has no time for liars! In his most recent video, the YouTube star reacted to a series of viral TikTok videos about himself, but there was one clip — which showed two people claiming they broke into his house — that he was not happy about.

During the 18-minute upload, Jeffree explained that multiple people had sent him the short clip captioned “When you sneak into Jeffree Star’s house.” So, he played it for viewers before setting the record straight once and for all and calling out the social media users for lying about breaking into his home.

“Okay so their account has literally only that video. So listen, that is my home, but there’s no rose garden anymore and all the patio furniture is gone. So, that’s very convincing, also a little sketchy and a little scary because you’re kind of perpetuating that you broke into my house while I wasn’t here, which is not possible,” he explained. “So if you don’t really know that the rose garden is gone, you’ll believe the video. No one broke into my home. Everyone sending it to me, thank you, I really appreciate it. We have everything under control.”

Before reviewing the TikTok video, the makeup mogul added, “Who ever you are… Cute.”

As fans know, this came just a few months after the social media star took to Instagram Stories and begged fans to stop driving by his $14.6 million Hidden Hills, California mansion to take pictures.

“Now listen, if you’re watching this and you live in the area girl, my dogs hear everything,” he said in the since-expired videos at the time. “Please don’t drive by my house. Please don’t take pictures from outside the gate, sweetie. I moved in a gated community for a reason. Listen, when I’m at home b***h, I want peace and quiet.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.