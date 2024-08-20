Jenna Ortega understood the assignment for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour — and you guys *need* to see all of her outfits.

No, for real, at one of the first photo call’s for the upcoming film (out September 6, BTW!), Jenna ate down with a Beetlejuice-esque pin-striped dress suit. Not only was the outfit fitting for the Tim Burton sequel, but it was also, well, fitting. In short: she looked *so* good!

That’s not the only time she let us know that she understood the Beetle-juicy assignment — all of her fits so far have been clever, elegant and creative, which is making me so excited to watch this movie — which has taken decades in the making, BTW.

ICYMI, the original Beetlejuice directed by Tim Burton, was first released in 1988 and has since become a cult classic. Starring huge names such as Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara, the film followed a rambunctious spirit named Beetlejuice whose “help” quickly becomes dangerous.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has most of the original cast returning, including Winona, Michael and Catherine, and also stars Jenna, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, among other huge names.

Jenna is best known for her role in popular Netflix series Wednesday, where she portrays the iconic character Wednesday Addams, which was also directed and produced by the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director.

During an interview with TODAY, the Wednesday actress revealed how the director approached her for the part.

“It was an immediate yes. There was pressure, there was maybe five minutes of hesitation, but Tim really threw me off guard when he told me the news. I didn’t know what to do with it,” she began. “He gave me the script, I pulled over on the side of the road and read it as soon as I possibly could. So within two hours I called my team and said, ‘I can’t tell you what this is about, but just know that I’m doing another job with Tim.'”

OK, enough about the movie — now for the real reason you clicked this article. Scroll through our gallery below to see Jenna’s best looks from the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.