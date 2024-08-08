In exciting movie news, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell may be starring in JJ Abrams‘ upcoming (and very secretive) project together. While Glen is already tied the film, Jenna is still in talks to star — but how iconic would that movie be?!

The two stars are no strangers to the world of legacy sequels. Jenna, 21, has taken the reins in the recent Scream reboot and is set to dive into the wild world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, while Glen, 32, has dazzled audiences with his unforgettable performances in Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters.

Now, according to Deadline, it looks like these two are ready to shake things up and leave their franchise fare behind.

We’re all itching to know what JJ is brewing, but as of now, details are extremely scarce. We do know that the Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise Of Skywalker director is penning the script himself. And, as Deadline has intriguingly pointed out, it is *not* a time travel movie.

Last year, JJ’s production company and Warner Bros. teamed up to adapt Stephen King’s Billy Summers for the big screen. While it’s probably safe to assume that this secretive project and the adaptation are two separate films, it’s worth noting that Billy Summers follows an American hitman living a double life.

Despite the cloud of mystery surrounding JJ’s new project, the idea of him stepping away from IP-driven films after The Rise Of Skywalker’s mixed reception is a breath of fresh air. While we eagerly await confirmation that Glen and Jenna are signing on and to find out when JJ will start filming, there’s still plenty to get excited about.

Glen is gearing up for his turn in Edgar Wright‘s highly anticipated reimagining of The Running Man, another Stephen King adaptation, later this year.

Meanwhile, Jenna is about to enchant audiences with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and is busy working on Season 2 of The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday — which she’ll be in the producer’s seat this time around.

“I think with someone like Wednesday, who is in every scene, it only makes sense for that person to be that involved in what’s going on behind the scenes because she’s onscreen every second of the project,” she said in an August 2024 interview with Vanity Fair.

