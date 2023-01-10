She’s bloody good! Jenna Ortega is a Hollywood teen actress who is making her mark in the industry and isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. The horror film girly has landed roles in both Independent and Blockbuster films, which has led her to her new role of the dark, twisted (and kind of relatable) Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

Although she’s still young, Jenna’s earnings are as impressive as her acting skills. Keep reading to learn more about Jenna’s net worth and see how she makes her money!

What Is Jenna Ortega’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the Fallout star has an estimated net worth between $3 and $4 million, according to multiple reports.

Jenna Makes an Impressive Income Via Social Media

Adding to the young star’s impressive net worth is the income she receives from social media posts. Given that she has gained more than 26 million new followers since Wednesday became such a hit, Jenna is now the most influential star from the popular Netflix adaptation and makes up to $117,383 per sponsored social media post, according to research conducted by NewCasinos.

What Movies and TV Shows Has Jenna Ortega Appeared In?

Who’s more adorable than Jane Villanueva from Jane the Virgin? Mini Jane Villanueva from Jane the Virgin. The Scream actress played the younger version of Gina Rodriguez’s character, Jane, in the hit CW show. She appeared in 30 episodes throughout the five seasons and was a part of the cast since the first season.

“I still can’t believe Jane the Virgin has finished its run. To be a part of this beautiful story from beginning to end and working with those I look up to has been one of the greatest blessings. Forever grateful for the cast/crew and OFC, Jane Gloriana Villanueva,” she tweeted in August 2019.

The California native also appeared on Netflix’s You during season two as Ellie, a mature teen who serial killer Joe becomes neighbors with. Much like her other roles, she showed off her quick wit and ahead-of-the-game attitude.

Jenna’s rise to fame started during her role as Harley Diaz in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle. She also showcased her voice acting talents in Elena of Avalor, as she voiced Princess Isabel in the animated Disney series.

What Are Jenna Ortega’s Leading Roles?

Jenna starred in the HBO film The Fallout in 2022, which won multiple SXSW awards. The X actress worked on the film alongside Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler, with whom the two had natural chemistry both on and off screen.

“Megan and Jenna. I love the s–t outta the both of you!! I’m beyond honored to work with you guys. you’ve made this experience just so special. I’ll never be able to say thank you enough,” Maddie captioned her January 2022 Instagramphotos with some BTS shots.

Fans raved over Jenna’s portrayal as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s series, Wednesday. She starred alongside iconic actresses like Catherine Zeta Jones and The Addams Family alum Christina Ricci.

Wednesday made history in November 2022 after the show became Netflix’s most-watched English-language series in a week following its premiere. The series surpassed views from Stranger Things 4, taking the crown from the horror show.

Jenna Ortega is an Ambassador For Beauty Brands

Beyond her acting career, The Yes Day star secures the bag in other ways, too. She has been an ambassador for Neutrogena since 2020 and even appeared in the nationwide commercial that year.

Jenna has gushed over the beauty products in multiple interviews and on social media. “I’ve been using the @neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit for years and it’s become a staple step in my daily routine,” she captioned her October 2020 Instagram post.

