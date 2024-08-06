Jenna Ortega is opening up about her thoughts on Percy Hynes White‘s exit from Wednesday season 2 for the first time — as well as her opinion on Melissa Barrera‘s firing from the Scream franchise.

During an August 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, the Wednesday actress, 21, made several shocking revelations — from her thoughts on former costars’ firings to details on her love life. Keep reading for all of the biggest revelations from Jenna.

On Percy Hynes White’s Exit from ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Percy, who played Xavier Thorpe in the first season of Wednesday, was not included in the upcoming second season amidst allegations of misconduct.

Jenna commented on this development, noting, “His absence from the season is a weird redirect, but we’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost.”

She further reflected on the shifting dynamics within the show’s universe, adding, “Wednesday’s world does feel slightly askew anyway.”

On Melissa Barrera’s Firing From ‘Scream’ Franchise

The former Disney Channel star also offered her thoughts on the broader industry climate, particularly in light of Melissa’s recent firing from the Scream franchise following her comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“The business that we work in is so touchy-feely. Everybody wants to be politically correct, but I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity, because it lacks honesty,” Jenna remarked.

The Netflix star wished for a more open dialogue where differing opinions could be discussed constructively, stating, “Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it and, if anything, it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument … Am I describing world peace?”

On Her Love Life

The conversation also delved into more personal territories, such as Jenna’s approach to discussing her romantic relationships publicly.

The 21-year-old firmly stated her stance on maintaining privacy when it comes to love, explaining, “I don’t plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that’s mine. When you know too much about someone’s personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them … There’s nothing worse.”

She added that she’s not concealing anything right now, saying, “I live on soundstages, pretty much, so it’s so rare that I’m out seeing the sun.”

