Former Disney Channel girlies Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega just teamed up for what will soon become an iconic music video.

The Wednesday actress stars in the “Espresso” singer’s video for her song “Taste,” fresh off her new album Short n’ Sweet, which will be released on Friday, August 23.

A day before the album drop, Sabrina took to social media to share a teaser of her new music video.

In the 16-second clip, Sabrina catches a nude Jenna in the middle of a steamy shower kiss with a mysterious man. If Sabrina’s anger and knife aimed at the man is any indicator, we can assume he’s two-timing on the blonde beauty with Jenna. The entire scene already has fans comparing it to the famous ’90s flick Death Becomes Her, which starred Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep.

At the end of the teaser, the video cuts to Sabrina using the a kitchen knife’s blade to apply lipstick, and singing: “Oh, I’ll leave quite the impression.”

“Taste” serves as the third single from her Short n’ Sweet, following the success of singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

The tracklist for the album also includes “Good Graces,” “Sharpest Tools,” “Coincidence,” “Bed Chem,” “Dumb & Poetic,” “Slim Pickins,” “Juno,” “Lie to Girls,” and “Don’t Smile.”

In an interview with Paper magazine, lyrics for “Taste” include, “I’ve been known to share” and “You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you.”

Sabrina told the magazine about her songwriting process and writing about taboo topics, “I will write any song. It doesn’t mean I’ll put it out, but I’ll write it. I think the series of unfortunate events I’ve encountered in relationships are no secret to people who know me or think they know me.”

Prior to 2024, her last musical drop came two years prior, after the Disney Channel alum dropped her successful fifth studio album titled Emails I Can’t Send.

“I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realized that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing,” she told Interview Magazine of her new music. “It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate towards. There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music.”

