Jenna Ortega is becoming a household name after her success in Wednesday, Scream and so much more. However, with her newfound fame, the actress is bowing out from another popular Netflix series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Fans of the Jurassic World universe may be saddened to learn that Jenna will not be reprising her role as Brooklynn.

During the release of the trailer, it appears that her character is killed off 10 seconds into the teaser. Jenna voiced Brooklynn in the original series that ran from 2020 to 2022.

After 5 seasons, the show came to an end, however, a follow up to the beloved show is set to air on May 24, 2024.

Viewers of the trailer were left shocked after seeing Jenna’s sudden exit from the series. Some fans are still holding out hope despite what the trailer shows.

A running theory on X poses that Brooklynn in fact isn’t really dead and her character will return in the final episodes.

However, as magical as that may sound, Jenna isn’t credited in the voice cast for the upcoming spinoff. Deadline also confirmed in April 2024 that the Miller’s Girl star will not be returning any time soon.

Chaos Theory will pick up with Jenna’s character seemingly being killed by a dinosaur attack. As for the plot: According to Ben (played by Sean Giambrone) Brooklyn was targeted, and now the other members of the Nublar Six are in danger.

Jenna hasn’t spoken publicly about the reason for leaving the show, but fans have theorized that due to a busy schedule, she many not have had time to commit.

The 21-year-old is currently filming the second season of Wednesday, which is expected to be released in 2025.

However, Jenna isn’t the only one missing from the upcoming series. Ryan Potter, who played Kenji will not be returning for Chaos Theory. Instead, his character will be voiced by Darren Barnet.

In case you missed the original cast don’t worry too much! Paul-Mikél Williams, Kausar Mohammed, Raini Rodriguez will be reprising their roles.

