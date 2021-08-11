*Snaps twice* Jenna Ortega is officially joining the Addams Family as the famed character Wednesday Addams for Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday.

It was first announced that the former Disney Channel star would be taking on the iconic role in May 2021. At the time, Deadline reported that the show would be directed by Tim Burton of Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas fame. Jenna, for her part, reacted to the news with an Instagram post. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice,” she wrote alongside a selfie with the show’s script.

As fans know, this isn’t the Stuck in the Middle alum’s only Netflix role. Over the years, she’s starred in the series You and movies Yes Day and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

“This industry that we work in, it’s very high highs and very low lows,” the actress told Byrdie in March 2021. “You could be working constantly and then just one day stop working and not work again for five years. Or never work again! I think as somebody who enjoys what they do so much and feel so fortunate to do the line of work I do, I was too excited about working and not excited enough about taking breaks or allowing time for self-discovery.”

While Jenna has learned to take time for herself, the actress has started to focus on more “passion projects.”

“I do want to do projects that challenge me a little bit more and put me in situations that I may not necessarily be able to initially relate to, just to push myself and see what I can do,” she told Cosmopolitan in a separate interview from April 2021.

When it comes to Wednesday, Jenna will continue to shed her Disney image — which she previously noted is “always going to be in my past” — by starting a new journey. This reimagined version of The Addams Family character will be a supernatural mystery series that follows Wednesday’s time attending Nevermore Academy as she masters her psychic ability. At the same time, she’s solving a returning mysterious killing spree that reemerged after 25 years. Of course, she’ll be doing it all while navigating her normal teen years at Nevermore.

“All throughout my life, people have told me I gave off a Wednesday vibe, at least in terms of sarcasm,” Jenna told Bustle in August 2021. “I need to watch my sarcasm sometimes because I think people think I’m too serious.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.