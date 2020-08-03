Congratulations are in order for Jenna Ushkowitz because actress is about to become a married woman! Yep, she just announced that she and her boyfriend, David Stanley, are engaged and gearing up to walk down the aisle together, and her Glee costars had the best reactions ever to the news!

The 34-year-old shared the exciting announcement via Instagram on Sunday, August 2.

“Yes, a million times, yes,” she wrote, alongside a snap of her and her beau together as they showed off her gorgeous diamond ring.

David shared the same pic to his own account, which he captioned with, “Yes.”

Naturally, the brunette beauty’s celebrity friends and costars were so happy for her, and they quickly flooded the comment section with their congratulations.

“I will never have enough words to express my happiness for you! Happy tears are welcome!” Kevin McHale wrote. Harry Shum Jr. added, “Congrats!” with some emojis.

Alex Newell also wrote “Congrats,” while Becca Tobin commented, “Stanley for [president].”

Demi Lovato, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, was pretty ecstatic about the news.

“Double soon-to-be-married-engaged-couples date soon ASAP,” she wrote. “I’m so happy for you. OMG Jenna!”

And get this — Jenna was so down for the double date.

“Love you! So happy! Yes, double date, please,” she replied. Ugh, this needs to happen, like, now!

Kathryn Gallagher, who fans may recognize from the show You, also commented with, “Yes.”

The engagement came just weeks after the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary together.

“Two years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing. Two years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and two years of creating our little family. Can’t wait for all the days, months, years to come,” Jenna wrote on Instagram on June 29, 2020. “Happy anniversary, mi amor.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.