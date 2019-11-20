The shade is so real right now. Jhené Aiko just dropped a new song called “None Of Your Concern,” and she’s definitely not holding back in it. The singer seemingly sent a major message to Ariana Grande in the new tune, after the “Dangerous Woman” songstress was spotted hanging out with Jhené’s ex-boyfriend Big Sean.

“I’ve been hearin’ things and seeing things and so it seems you movin’ on from me,” the lyrics to the track read. “Of course you on the scene with little miss thing, and trust me she really don’t want beef.”

For those who forgot, the Victorious actress was first spotted smooching Big Sean back in August 2014. They were together for about nine months, and they definitely seemed super serious during their time as a couple. They were constantly hanging out, packing on the PDA, sharing the cutest photos with one another, walking the red carpet as a couple and get this — they even recorded three songs together! But in April 2015, the pair reportedly called it quits due to their busy schedules.

After Ariana, Big Sean moved on with Jhené. They started dating in early 2016, but split almost three years later — and that’s where things get messy. Just months after Jhené and Big Sean decided to go their separate ways, the “Mercy” crooner was spotted hanging out with Ariana once again! Yep, the former flames were snapped leaving a recording studio together in February 2019, and the internet quickly went wild.

The former Nickelodeon star also made it clear that she still had feelings for her ex in her “Thank U, Next” music video, when she wrote, “So cute, so sweet, could still get it,” next to a photo of him! Some fans are also convinced that her song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” was about him and Jhené.

