Jin is SO back. The K-pop star has been discharged from the military after after a solid year and a half, and the rest of his BTS buddies pulled out all the stops to welcome him back with open arms! Oh, and did I mention RM busted out some saxophone skills? Yep, you’ve gotta check out these gloriously chaotic photos – we’re SO Back.

Jin, 31, was released from his South Korean military stint on Wednesday, June 12, after originally enlisting back in December 2022. The “Astronaut” singer was met with members RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jung Kook, who all were there to greet him with open arms — well, except RM whose arms were around a large saxophone (he’s currently in his military band era).

One member, Suga, was notably absent from the reunion — however, he later joined his fellow BTS members in a livestream following Jin’s release.

“Thank you for waiting for me, I love you. I will try to express my feelings tomorrow,” Jin said on the stream, teasing an event taking place on Thursday, June 13, where the BTS member has promised to hug a thousand die-hard BTS fans in Seoul. No, seriously!

The event is gonna be a three-hour marathon of pure fan frenzy, marking Jin’s first public appearance since his army discharge, and guess what? The lucky 1,000 who get wrapped up in his arms won their golden ticket through a raffle. But here’s the kicker – Jin, ever the sweetheart, wanted to hug up to 3,000 fans.

Jin is the first BTS member to wrap up his mandatory 18-month military service after originally enlisting in December 2022. Most recently, RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook followed suit, enlisting in December 2023, making them the final four to begin their service.

By mid-2025, the entire septet will have completed their duty, paving the way for an eagerly awaited reunion. BTS company HYBE has marked 2025 as the potential year for the grand comeback, likely later in the same year. South Korean law mandates military service for all able-bodied men aged 18 to 35, lasting between 18 to 21 months, depending on the military branch.

