Joe Alwyn and Alexa Chung made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Wednesday, July 10, and fans are living for this “joint musery”!

The 33-year-old actor and the 40-year-old model were spotted enjoying their coffees before switching to Pimms as they settled into their seats.

Joe sported a layered Ralph Lauren ensemble, combining a navy T-shirt with a striped shirt and a blue overshirt. Meanwhile, Alexa looked effortlessly elegant in a champagne linen dress paired with a beige cable knit cardigan and a fluted skirt.

ICYMI, Alexa is a supermodel and a 2010s It-Girl who has been linked to several musicians such as Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, Jared Leto and Chris Martin!

Following their sighting, internet users joked how both stars are pretty well know muses behind some impressive discographies.

One fan wrote on X, “when a muse of several albums links up with another muse of several albums to maximize their joint musery.”

This outing follows Joe’s recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, where he candidly discussed his past relationship with Taylor Swift, describing it as “long, loving, [and] fully committed.”

When asked about his ex’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, rumored to include songs inspired by their breakup after more than six years together, the Boy Erased actor responded with measured equanimity.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he said, via Entertainment Tonight. “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that,” he added.

ICYMI, the former flames dated for six years until ultimately calling it quits sometime in 2023. While together, the pair were notorious for attempting to keep their relationship as private as possible.

