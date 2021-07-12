The cutest — and funniest — couple around! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner fell in love after one Instagram DM conversation, and the rest is history.

The Game of Thrones alum explained during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in March 2019 that the pair had “a lot of mutual friends” who wanted to introduce them for a long time, but Joe ended up making the first move. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” Sophie told the magazine at the time.

Prior to their relationship, Sophie had no plans to fall in love with a Jonas Brother. In fact, she “hated” the New Jersey natives!

“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. We liked [English rock band] Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000,’ it was amazing. We were huge fans,” the X-Men alum told Elle U.K. in March 2020. “Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive, and Busted broke up. It was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

But despite her past feelings about the group, Sophie agreed to go on a date with Joe.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d–k,” she admitted during the same interview. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

The pair announced their engagement in October 2017, then had two wedding ceremonies in 2019 — one in Las Vegas, another in Paris. In February 2020, it was announced that they were expecting a baby girl. Their daughter, Willa, was born in July of that same year. Since then, the pair have kept details about their daughter’s life under wraps, but they’ve still found time to gush over life as first-time parents.

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer called fatherhood “amazing” while chatting with CBS This Morning in May 2021. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” he shared. “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

Scroll through our gallery for a look at Joe and Sophie’s cutest couple moments!

