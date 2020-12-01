The only thing cuter than Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s relationship is their dogs!

Before the couple officially tied the knot in June 2019, the singer and actor took their relationship to the next level by getting some pets together. Thanks to social media, fans of Joe and Sophie have gotten to know the pair’s pups over the years. Together, they’ve become the ultimate celebrity dog parents and even got matching tattoos dedicated to one of their pooches.

“It’s nice when you have a dog where, you know, you gotta take ’em for a walk, you gotta spend some time and play with ’em, and it keeps you nice and relaxed,” Joe said about his pets during an interview with Today in December 2018. “I knew they were definitely part of the family when my parents met them, and my mom’s buying them gifts and treats and hoping that she can babysit while I travel.”

So, how many dogs do the Jonases actually have in their home? Well, J-14 has all the details! Scroll through our gallery to meet Joe and Sophie’s pets.

