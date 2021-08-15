Ever since they took their relationship public in January 2017, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner proved that they’re a match made in heaven. Throughout their time together, the pair — who share daughter Willa born in July 2020 — have gushed over each other in various interviews.

Prior to his long-term love with Sophie, the Jonas Brothers member was romantically linked to other famous faces, including Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. After mutual friends convinced Joe and the Game of Thrones actress to meet, sparks flew.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d–k,” Sophie said during a March 2020 interview with Elle U.K. about her first date with Joe. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked.”

The former HBO star recalled talking with the “Sucker” crooner for “hours and hours.”

“I wasn’t bored,” Sophie added. “It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

Joe and Sophie took the next step in their relationship in October 2017 when the New Jersey native got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. “I said yes,” she captioned a photo of her engagement ring at the time. Almost two years after getting engaged, the two tied the knot for the first time in May 2019. After attending the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, the couple invited their famous friends to witness the ceremony. The next month, Joe and Sophie traveled to Paris where they held a second bigger wedding with family and friends.

Since then, Sophie has continued to pop up on tour with her other half and has even appeared in two of his music videos — “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do.” Not to mention, they’re constantly sharing glimpses into their home life via social media. In fact, Joe even revealed that Sophie helped him form a stronger bond with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2019. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s–t together.'”

Just like Sophie says, “And that’s the tea.” Scroll through our gallery to read Joe and Sophie’s sweetest quotes about their relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.