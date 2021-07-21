Starting a friendly feud? Joe Jonas joked about the Jonas Brothers going up against the Hemsworth siblings in a MMA fight.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 20, Joe, 31, alongside brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, discussed the release of their upcoming memoir Blood. While the New Jersey natives chatted about the inspiration behind the book’s title, Joe appeared to challenge Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth to a fight.

A first, Kevin said, “We wrote it with blood,” before the middle Jonas Brother chimed in. “No, actually, that’s not the reason. We’re gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches. We’re gonna have a big UFC match,” Joe said. “It’s gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers.”

Kevin shot back, “Wait, did you just say us against Thor?” Referring to Chris’ Marvel superhero role. While the singer continued the bit, noting that the Hemsworth family hasn’t emailed them back, he also said that maybe the JoBros should fight someone “a little bit closer to our height.”

While the Hemsworth siblings have yet to respond to the Jonas Brothers’ proposition, this is hardly the first time Joe has declared a friendly war between other celebrities. In June, the former DNCE member made an appearance at an Atlanta “Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction” spin class to see if the British boyband was beating his own musical group.

At the time, Joe documented the entire thing via Instagram.

When arriving at the studio, Joe was told that 1D — comprised of members Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik — were beating him, Nick and Kevin. At the time, Joe said that was “fine by me” but decided to crash the workout and make a “ruckus.” Naturally, this led to him eventually teaching the entire class. In his now-viral social media video, the “Year 3000” singer hopped on a bike and started riding along with the patrons.

“There was a ‘Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction’ music class and I was like, ‘I have to go,’ and it was booked up,” Joe recalled while appearing on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on June 27. “I just kind of bombarded and showed up and was like, ‘Hey, can I see who’s winning?’”

Even though Joe hoped to beat One Direction by crashing the class, there’s really no bad blood between him and the 1D boys. Or the Hemsworth brothers, for that matter. It’s all jokes here!

