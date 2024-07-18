Joe Jonas is gearing up to release a deeply personal solo album. Called Music For People Who Believe In Love, this marks the first project Joe has released by himself in over a decade, outside of the Jonas Brothers and DNCE.

Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming album

When Does Joe Jonas’ Solo Album Come Out?

Music For People Who Believe In Love will be released on October 18, 2024, with the first single off the album titled “Work It Out” being dropped on Friday, July 19.

He first teased the song in a TikTok clip he captioned “even the baddies get saddies” in May 2024.

What Will Joe’s Album Be About?

“This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me,” Joe said in a press release, per People Magazine.

“When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment,” he continued. “It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about.”

In the statement, the JoBro also revealed that the album would be inspired by his “experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I’ve found in doing what I love for a living.”

“A director I once worked with had a handwritten note above his camera during filming that asked, ‘What do you want them to feel?’. This question still resonates with me every time I step on stage or create new music,” he said. “The ability to perform, connect deeply with an audience, and evoke positive emotions, or even healing, is a gift I cherish.”

Why Joe Jonas Is Releasing a Solo Album 10 Years Later

During a July 2024 interview on Jake Shane‘s “Therapuss” podcast, the former Disney star discussed how the album was created — and why it began from one song created by collaborators Alexander 23, Justin Tranter, among others.

“I was listening to it, and I was like, ‘Damn, I really like this song,’ and I was starting to feel like, “I don’t know why but I want this song for myself,’ not just the [Jonas] Brothers, and I also feel like it’s not DNCE, which is another band I’m in. I was like, ‘I don’t know what it’s for, but I know I want to work on something. I feel the pull emotionally to work on music.'”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.