Taking daddy duty seriously! Joe Jonas is opening up about being a first-time father to his daughter, Willa, with wife Sophie Turner.

The singer told CBS This Morning in May 2021 that being a dad is “amazing” and called his baby girl “gorgeous.” This interview marked the first time Joe spoke publicly about Willa after news of her birth first broke in July 2020. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

The duo, who celebrated their two-year anniversary in May 2021, kept their pregnancy out of the public eye, but news broke that they were expecting their first baby in February 2020. A source told Just Jared that Joe and Sophie planned on “keeping things very hush hush” when it came to their baby. It wasn’t until after she gave birth that Sophie started sharing photos of her baby bump. The pair has also been photographed on multiple walks, pushing their daughter in a carriage, but always keeping her covered. Of the couple, Sophie was the first to speak about their foray into parenthood.

The Game of Thrones star referred to being a mom as “my favorite job I’ve ever had,” via Instagram Stories in March 2021, adding, “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama.” She’s also been spotted wearing a gold necklace that reads “Willa” in some social media snaps. She also has a piece of jewelry’s engraved with her daughter’s birthday — July 22, 2020 — and debuted her “W” tattoo in November 2020.

Even Nick Jonas chatted about being an uncle before Joe spoke about his time as a dad. “She’s the best,” the “Jealous” crooner said during a November 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

Although he’s stayed mum, Joe is finally coming out of his shell and spilling some tea on what it’s like to have a child of his own. Scroll through our gallery to read all the JoBro’s heartfelt quotes about fatherhood.

