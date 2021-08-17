A Joe Jonas shirtless moment? Yes, please! The Jonas Brothers member may be known for his vocal abilities, but he’s also been known to show off his toned physique via Instagram.

While chatting with GQ in May 2021, the New Jersey native revealed that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he made the decision to start living a healthier lifestyle. Along with diet and exercise, the “Sucker” crooner also turned to meditation.

“Now I do a weekly meditation with a group of friends of mine via Zoom for like, 10 to 20 minutes on Sundays. One of them is a former monk — he leads it,” Joe told the publication. “It’s great because this isn’t us just like getting together to play a game. It’s us talking about our feelings and how we’re doing and checking in with each other.”

He continued, “I usually wake up around 7:00 or 7:30, and I try to give myself an hour before I do anything, even a work out. The first thing I do with that time is meditate. I use Headspace. Even if it’s like three minutes, sometimes I’ll listen while I’m brushing my teeth and getting ready. It’s just about being mindful instead of starting any social media.”

While balancing his singing career, acting projects and life as a first-time dad — he and wife Sophie Turner welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 — Joe is always on the go. So, he decided to put a small gym in the back of his car.

“I even have a little mobile gym in my Tesla, which came in handy on set the other day,” Joe also told GQ. “I’d rather be doing something, keeping my body moving, instead of just sitting around and playing on my phone or watching a movie when we have downtime.”

Since becoming a father, the former DNCE member has little downtime as it is.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” Joe told CBS This Morning in May 2021 about having Willa during a pandemic. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”

That being said, he’s still found some time to post shirtless snaps over the years! Scroll through our gallery to see all of Joe’s Instagram ab pics.

