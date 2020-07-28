Fans were seriously overjoyed when news hit the web that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had welcomed a baby girl together named Willa. And now, we have uncovered the touching meaning behind their new daughter’s name!

As fans know, the actress played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones for almost eight years, so when fans noticed that there were actually two characters in the show named Willa, they started to wonder if there was a connection between the baby name and the HBO series. One of the characters appeared twice in Season 5 as a wilding, while the other appeared during Season 8 as a servant in Winterfell.

Now, until the two stars confirm that the name was inspired by the show, it’s all just speculation, but how cute would it be if that were the case?! According to reports, the name Willa is also of old German origin and means “will helmet or protection.”

For those who missed it, the couple’s rep confirmed the exciting news that they were officially parents on Monday, July 28.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly.

TMZ reported that the little girl was born on Wednesday, July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

As fans know, news first hit the web that the two stars were expecting on February 12, 2020. They have yet to speak out about the pregnancy, but the 24-year-old did show off her growing baby bump a bunch of times over the last few months!

And get this, you guys — according to Life & Style, the Jonas Brothers singer treated his wife like royalty during her pregnancy. Sources told the magazine that the 30-year-old “Sucker” crooner did everything he could to make sure Sophie felt as comfortable as possible, and fans’ hearts are seriously bursting.

“He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the insider dished. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease. He’s very caring like that.”

