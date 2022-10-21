Keeping warm! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were all bundled up for a New York City outing on Thursday, October 20.

The Game of Thrones star, 26, looked cozy in an oversized brown jacket, which she paired with a giant scarf and gray sweatpants. The actress kept it casual with a pair of Vans sneakers on her feet. Joe, 33, opted for a yellow T-shirt, white pants and a brown baseball cap. He completed the look with a bomber jacket.

They were spotted later that night matching in leather outfits while attending the opening night of the Topdog/Underdog play on Broadway at The Golden Theater.

The couple’s New York City trip comes days after they were photographed on a parents’ night out at the second annual Academy Museum Gala on October 15. Joe and Sophie have been spotted frequently together since welcoming their second, a baby girl, child in July.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” their rep confirmed to People at the time.

“You really don’t know what to expect,” Joe told People in an interview one month before welcoming baby No. 2. “I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited. … It’s such an amazing part of life.”

The birth of their second daughter came two years after their eldest child, Willa, was born in July 2020. While they’ve yet to show their kids to the world, both Sophie and Joe have spoken in various interviews about parenthood.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” the Do Revenge star told Elle U.K. in May. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Joe, for his part, told CBS This Morning in May 2021 that dad life was “amazing.”

“I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” he shared. “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

