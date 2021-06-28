Whose side are you on: the Jonas Brothers or One Direction? After Joe Jonas made a surprise appearance at a “Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction” spin class earlier this month, he recalled the workout studio telling them that the British boyband comprised of Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik was winning over Joe’s group with Nick and Kevin Jonas.

While appearing on U.K.’s Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Sunday, June 27, Joe explained that when he was visiting his wife, Sophie Turner, in Atlanta, he got bored and started looking for workout classes. “There was a ‘Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction’ music class and I was like, ‘I have to go,’ and it was booked up,” Joe recalled. “I just kind of bombarded and showed up and was like, ‘Hey, can I see who’s winning?'”

They told Joe that One Direction was winning, which he said was “fine by me,” but once he entered the workout room and started making a “ruckus,” he ended up teaching the class.

Fans of the “Sucker” singer know that when he actually attended the class on June 11, Joe documented the entire thing on Instagram. “Dammit, what the f–k is that about?” he joked in the now-viral video upon hearing that 1D was winning the friendly competition. When Joe entered the studio, he hopped on the bike and started dancing to one of his own songs.

Of course, there’s no bad blood between the Jonas Brothers and One Direction. In fact, Joe’s hilarious spin class appearance came months after his brother Nick revealed in March that he and 1D member Harry were “gym buds.” While answering fans’ assumptions with Capital FM at the time, the “Jealous” crooner, unfortunately, shared that he’s not “really close friends” with Harry.

“I worked out next to him once,” Nick recalled. “He was on the treadmill, and I was lifting some weights. And that’s about the longest amount of time we’ve ever spent in the same room.”

One month later, though, Nick also praised the “Sign of the Times” crooner and his former bandmate Niall while coaching an episode of The Voice in April. “When Harry broke out, when Niall broke out [of] One Direction, they did a really good job of touching on some older influences in their modern take on things,” the Spaceman artist explained to a contestant that was singing Harry’s song “Adore You.” Nick added, “Now, in this song, in particular, you get so many great 70s, 80s feels from this.”

Now, all we need is One Direction and the Jonas Brothers together for more than one workout!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.