Whenever a new season of Stranger Things is released, the internet rediscovers and obsesses over Joe Keery and we’re not complaining! The actor, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, is a certified heartthrob. But … who is the Free Guy actor dating in real life?

Who is Joe Keery Dating?

Joe is currently dating his long-term girlfriend, Maika Monroe. The couple met on the set of After Everything in 2017 and have been linked to each other ever since! Despite the two keeping their romantic life private on social media, they have made several public appearances together at award shows and events throughout the years. In fact, their red carpet debut as a couple was for the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.

In an August 2021 interview with GQ, Joe discussed spending time with Maika during quarantine.

“Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare. I mean, that’s one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what’s going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she’s like me. She doesn’t take it all too seriously.”

Who is Maika Monroe?

Maika is known for her roles in It Follows, Independence Day: Resurgence and Hot Summer Nights. She starred as the lead character in Watcher, which released exclusively in theatres on June 3, 2022. Outside of her impressive acting career she also has a unique hobby as a professional kiteboarder, a sport she took up at age 13. Cool!

Fun fact: Maika was not the name she was born with! The actress was originally named Dillon Monroe Buckley, but went by Maika for most of her life until she legally changed it. As she told Under the Radar, her mother had a best friend named Maika and was considering naming her daughter that before eventually deciding on Dillon. But when Monroe heard that story, she instantly felt Maika was a better fit and started going by it at a very early age.

Along with her now-BF Joe Keery, the California native also has been linked to another famous name: Liam Hemsworth. Yep, the two stirred up romance rumors while filming their movie, Independence Day: Resurgence. Neither ever spoke publicly about their relationship, so we’re unsure of what really went down.

Who has Joe Keery Dated?

Other than Maika, Joe Keery has not revealed any other public relationships throughout the years.