It’s official, Joey Graceffa and his longtime boyfriend, Daniel Preda, have broken up. On Sunday, July 12, the couple — who had been together for six years — uploaded a 14-minute video called “We Broke Up” and told fans that they had actually ended their relationship a few months ago, but have continued to live together.

As fans know, the pair first confirmed their relationship back in February 2016, and since then have been super public about their love for each other.

“It was like the worst… Not the worst timing but it was like, obviously not ideal timing,” Joey said, getting emotional. Daniel echoed his sentiment and added, “This has been really, really hard and a very uncomfortable decision.”

Throughout the video, the exes explained that Daniel was in the process of moving out of the house that they shared. Both Joey and Daniel also made it clear to viewers that their split was not a result of “what’s happening in the world.”

“This has been coming for a bit, and the world just slowed down and said, ‘Wake up, B***h. You need to focus on yourself,'” Daniel said.

Joey added, “We didn’t have any distractions to keep us from what has been building up over the past couple of years. And finally with the time given to us, we were able to look at it closer and make the decision.”

Despite the breakup, both internet stars assured fans that there’s no bad blood between them and they still have “love and admiration” for each other. Joey explained that they have plans to “stay in each other’s lives and be friends past this.” As for their dogs, the former couple is splitting them up and will take care of each other’s animals while they’re away. Joey and Daniel said they have plans to set up playdates for the pups so they can be together.

“It’s obviously easier to stay. We’re doing what’s best for us, and we both know that this is what needs to be done, and what we both need to do to be happy,” Joey told fans. “I don’t think either of us have been happy for a while.”

