Get ready The Kissing Booth fans because not only is there a sequel coming, but there’s a prequel coming too. On Wednesday, November 20, Spotify announced that in 2020 they would be releasing “Kissing Booth – Elle’s Diary.” A scripted podcast, this upcoming audio series is set to tell the story that took place before the first film.

The prequel will be written by the same group of writers that penned the Netflix film series and the movie’s stars — Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney — will even lend their voices to the audio series. Unfortunately, no official release date or full synopsis has been released just yet, but there’s no doubt that it will totally fulfill fan’s Elle and Noah needs!

As fans know, the original cast members have officially finished filming The Kissing Booth 2 and according to Netflix, the sequel will be sure to put Elle and Noah’s love to the test.

“Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco. When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl, Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

That’s not all! Joey recently opened up about what it was like to kiss her costar and ex, Jacob, after their split back in December 2018.

“It was fine. It was good,” the 20-year-old admitted on the “Mood with Lauren Elizabeth” podcast. “It was a wild experience, but honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor, I grew as a person. So going back and doing that and making the sacrifice, obviously, that everyone is thinking about — I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing — making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.