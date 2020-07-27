Are Joey King and Taylor Zakhar dating?! That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after The Kissing Booth costars were spotted getting cozy in a few social media posts. Yep, the two stars recently shared some very interesting snaps with one another, and now fans want to know if they’re a couple!

In honor of The Kissing Booth 2 premiering on Netflix on Friday, July 24, Joey and Taylor reunited to celebrate — and they documented the entire thing on Instagram! And get this, you guys — the actress revealed that she even got tested for coronavirus just so that they could get together and hang out.

“Got tested just so we could hug today,” she captioned a sweet post of them hugging, alongside a cake and a banner that said, “Kissing Booth 2.”

Naturally, fans quickly started to wonder what was going on between them. We mean, it’s no secret that their characters in the sequel had a lot of chemistry, so did they take their love off the screen and into real life too?

Well, back in September, news hit the web that Joey was dating The Act producer Steven Piet. But unfortunately, because she keeps her love life pretty private, it’s unclear whether or not they’re still together.

As for Taylor, he recently revealed that he’s single and get this — the actor even told Glamour that he might date a fan!

“I feel like it’s different if you’re in the same industry with each other and a fan of each other’s work. I don’t want to say no, because you never know,” he explained. “What if you date someone that doesn’t know who you are but then becomes a fan of your work?”

So is this Hollywood’s newest couple? We guess only time will tell, but whether they’re just friends or boyfriend and girlfriend, we are so here for their relationship!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.