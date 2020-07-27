Being in a long-distance relationship can definitely be hard, just take it from Elle Evans and Noah Flynn from The Kissing Booth! In the sequel (which hit screens on Friday, July 24), the characters had to put their love to the test when he went off to college. Now, the actors behind the roles — Joey King and Jacob Elordi — have shared their advice for making a long-distance relationship work.

“Communication is key,” Joey told E! News in a new interview. “Also, make sure you find time to laugh with each other. Don’t take life too seriously. You should be dating your best friend at the end of the day.”

Jacob agreed with his costar (who is also his ex-girlfriend), adding, “Pick up the phone, you know? FaceTime is the greatest gift that you have in the world in a time like this. Don’t send memes and GIFs, just give them a call.”

As fans know, their characters were total goals in the Netflix movie, and when they took their love off the screen and into real life, it was seriously a dream come true!

“Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’” Joey revealed to Bello Magazine once said about the relationship. “It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast.”

It’s unfortunately unclear what went wrong in the end, but in November 2018, fans noticed that they had deleted some of their old romantic snaps together.

Then, in March 2019, the 20-year-old seemingly opened up about their split. She explained, “When you’re going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or to get every piece of detail from you about it, it’s really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you.”

