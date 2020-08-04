Get ready to see Joey King like never before! That’s right, The Kissing Booth star is set to star in the upcoming assassin movie Bullet Train alongside Hollywood legend, Brad Pitt, and we’ve got all the exciting deets.
According to Deadline, the film — based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka — will follow the 21-year-old actress as one of the four main leads. At this time, plot details have been kept pretty under wraps, but the publication reported that sources have said Joey “is believed to be the only woman in the group,” and that this role would be her “most action-heavy part to date.”
As fans know, this isn’t the only project Joey has in the works lately. For those who missed it, following the release of The Kissing Booth 2, Netflix revealed that she would star in The Kissing Booth 3 — set to be released in 2021. There’s unfortunately not a lot of details on the plot for this highly-anticipated new movie just yet, but based off the ending of the second film, we assume that the third movie will be all about Elle Evans’ (played by Joey) major college decision!
