Get ready to see Joey King like never before! That’s right, The Kissing Booth star is set to star in the upcoming assassin movie Bullet Train alongside Hollywood legend, Brad Pitt, and we’ve got all the exciting deets.

According to Deadline, the film — based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka — will follow the 21-year-old actress as one of the four main leads. At this time, plot details have been kept pretty under wraps, but the publication reported that sources have said Joey “is believed to be the only woman in the group,” and that this role would be her “most action-heavy part to date.”

As fans know, this isn’t the only project Joey has in the works lately. For those who missed it, following the release of The Kissing Booth 2, Netflix revealed that she would star in The Kissing Booth 3 — set to be released in 2021. There’s unfortunately not a lot of details on the plot for this highly-anticipated new movie just yet, but based off the ending of the second film, we assume that the third movie will be all about Elle Evans’ (played by Joey) major college decision!

During the sequel, Elle promised to join her BF Noah Flynn at Harvard in the fall. But when she got accepted to both Harvard and UC Berkley — the school BFF Lee Flynn wanted her to attend — she told everyone she was waitlisted at both colleges. The flick ended before she made her final decision, so we still have no idea which university the brunette beauty decided to go to! Will she choose Harvard to be with Noah or UC Berkley?! Guess only time will tell. “Elle has a lot of figuring out to do, and she figures out a lot during this movie. And then, in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy,” Joey told Entertainment Tonight when talking about the film. Honestly, we can’t wait to see her continue to slay all these major roles!

